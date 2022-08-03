A dad and his daughter had a lucky escape after his Lamborghini caught fire WATCH ABOVE

Ciro Ciampi was driving with his daughter Tia when he noticed a small amount of smoke in his rearview.

He pulled over the car – which retails at anything from £384,146 – and the pair jumped out.

Ciro Ciampi with his beloved Lamborghini

Fire crews attended and put out the blaze on Clapham Road.

According to Ciro – who kindly lent us this video – the Lamborghini did not catch fire because the weather was hot.

He said the reason is under investigation but is likely to be fuel vapours igniting.