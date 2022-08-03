A dad and his daughter had a lucky escape after his Lamborghini caught fire WATCH ABOVE
Ciro Ciampi was driving with his daughter Tia when he noticed a small amount of smoke in his rearview.
He pulled over the car – which retails at anything from £384,146 – and the pair jumped out.
Fire crews attended and put out the blaze on Clapham Road.
According to Ciro – who kindly lent us this video – the Lamborghini did not catch fire because the weather was hot.
He said the reason is under investigation but is likely to be fuel vapours igniting.
We’re just glad that father and daughter are both safe.