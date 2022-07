A driver had a lucky escape from this car earlier today (Friday) WATCH ABOVE

Fire crews were called to the blaze near junction 13 of the M1 northbound at Bedford.

They sent two appliances to the scene to tackle the fire while the highways agency managed scene safety.

A Beds Fire & Rescue spokesman said: “There was a lot of smoke in the area, but no-one has been injured as a result of the incident.”