Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grant Palmer Ltd, Bedfordshire’s family-owned bus company since 1999, is seeing significant disruption to its number 25 bus route due to flooding along the River Great Ouse.

Grant Palmer's popular 25 service connects communities in north Bedford villages with Bedford town centre and Rushden. Due to high rainfall and flooding bridges in Harrold and Oakley are currently closed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buses are unable to serve Stevington due to the closure of Oakley bridge with all buses operating via Pavenham. The closure of Harrold bridge means the route is truncated at Carlton with no services to villages north of Carlton. Currently customers in Hinwick, Podington, Melchbourne, Knotting and Harrold are without a service.

Grant Palmer are seeing significant disruuption to service 25

The company has reviewed diversionary routes including operating via Lavendon to Harrold. Unfortunately, the diversionary routes are not passable due to parked cars and standing water. All of the diversionary routes would add significant delays to the service and are not possible within the current timetable.

Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager for Grant Palmer adds “It is disappointing that due to the closure of Harrold and Oakley bridges our 25 route is truncated. Customers rely on our services to access education, healthcare, retail and employment.

"Since the start of the year we have seen an increase in the time these bridges are closed for as well as how frequently our services are disrupted. We encourage our partner in operation, Bedford Borough Council to review what can be done at these bridges to reduce the risk of flooding.”

Advertisement

Advertisement