A van driver has been seriously injured following a collision on the A421 this morning (Monday).

It happened on the eastbound carriageway between Renhold and the Black Cat roundabout at around 6.20am.

The driver of the van has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car was unhurt.

The road is likely to remain closed in both directions until lunchtime.

And police are keen for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Ian Lesson, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Whether you saw anything or if you have dashcam footage of what happened, we would be really grateful if you could get in touch and assist with our enquiries.

“There was a lot of traffic on this stretch of road this morning so I really hope someone can help us.”

You can contact police online where there is an option to submit video evidence via a dedicated online platform.