Universal Bedford: Call to prioritise rail over road upgrades - including rethink of East West Rail

How the new Bedford Borough-based Universal Studios UK theme Park might look.

The head of the British Regional Transport Association (BRTA) has urged planners behind the proposed Universal Studios theme park at Kempston Hardwick to prioritise rail over road upgrades if the project is to be sustainable.

Richard Pill, BRTA’s chief executive, said he broadly welcomed the redevelopment of the former brickworks site but warned that the forecast eight million visitors a year could overwhelm Bedfordshire’s roads without a major shift towards rail investment.

“I generally support the project and reuse of brownfield lands,” he wrote in an open email.

“However, I am concerned that pluralism to transport and a lack of investment funding may mean the side-effects… [include] endless parking, road upgrades, exhaust and tyre pollution and worsening public well-being.”

Mr Pill argued that a “rapid rail-based response” was needed from the outset in 2031, when the park is due to open, rather than waiting until 2050 for improvements. He called for funds earmarked for road schemes to be diverted into rail upgrades, with Universal itself contributing to match-funding.

Among his proposals are:

A new mainline station serving both the long-awaited Wixams development and the theme park, with direct access to Thameslink and East Midlands Railway services

A revived Bedford–Northampton rail link, integrated into Thameslink, to connect more than 200,000 people within 40 minutes of the site and ease pressure on the A421, A428, and M1

Upgrades to the Marston Vale line, including longer platforms, modern rolling stock, and new stations such as one at Kempston Retail Park

A rethink of the East-West Rail route, favouring an alternative alignment that would connect to the Midland Main Line at Tempsford and avoid demolishing homes in north Bedford

“Getting the transport right should be the utmost consideration,” he said.

“Economic growth is meaningless unless it is on a platform of sustainability, cutting pollution and caring for people’s well-being. I’m all for people enjoying themselves, but it must be balanced with decent public transport.”

Mr Pill, a Bedford resident for nearly six decades, said he had not yet been introduced to Universal’s project team but wanted to work constructively with them to ensure rail “sits at the heart” of the park’s transport plan.

The Universal Studios resort at Kempston Hardwick is expected to be one of the largest leisure developments in the UK, with millions of annual visitors projected once it opens in the early 2030s.

The decision to grant planning permission for the theme park will be determined by the Secretary of State for Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

The public consultation is open until noon on August 31, 2025, and residents were encouraged to review the outline plans on the government website and submit their comments.

The Environmental Statement, along with the other documents, plans, and drawings that accompany Universal Destinations & Experiences’ planning application, can be found here.

For any enquiries about the consultation, residents can contact [email protected].