Trains delayed between Bedford and Luton after landslip

Trains between Bedford and Luton are expected to be delayed until 11am this morning (October 20)

The disruption has been caused by a landslip between Leagrave and Flitwick meaning trains running on the line towards Bedford may be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

While it was originally thought the incident would cause disruption for the rest of the day, National Rail is now saying it expects it to continue until 11am.

People are being advised to travel as normal, but allow extra time to complete the journey.

All trains between Leagrave and Flitwick will use the slow/stopping lines, possibly causing some congestion and delays.

National Rail said: "We had reports of a train hitting an obstruction on the fast line just before Leagrave. After inspecting the line it was found to be a landslip. This has closed one of the lines until cleared."