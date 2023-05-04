Train passengers warned to watch out for new timetables for Luton and Bedford

Luton and Bedford train passengers are being warned to check for new timetables from May 21.

The new timetable affects only a few Thameslink routes. There will be one train per hour overnight between Bedford and Three Bridges, calling at Gatwick Airport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Evening services (after 7.30pm) between Kentish Town and Luton will reduce in frequency, as will early evening services (approximately 7.30pm to 9.30pm) between Luton and Bedford. There will still be plenty of capacity – with Govia Thameslink Railway saying the changes are timed to avoid the rush hour and late evening when passengers are returning from nights out.

Train passengers are being advised to check timetables from May 21

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for Great Northern and Thameslink, said: “We’re pleased to be making these adjustments to provide more seats when and where more passengers need them. Changes are designed to make the best positive difference locally, and respond to requests and suggestions from our passengers. We recommend that all our customers check online journey planners for changes on their route.”

Advertisement

Advertisement