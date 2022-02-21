THREE roads for Bedford motorists to avoid this week - including A421

Bedford' s motorists will have THREE road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Expect delays on A421 and A1

• A1, from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wyboston to Church end, Lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of HW Martin

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 9pm February 24 to 5am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine to Marsh leys - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway