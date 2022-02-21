THREE roads for Bedford motorists to avoid this week - including A421
But delays should only last 10 minutes
Bedford' s motorists will have THREE road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wyboston to Church end, Lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of HW Martin
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A421, from 9pm February 24 to 5am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine to Marsh leys - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway
• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound,, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile Lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway