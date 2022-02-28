THREE roads for Bedford drivers to avoid this week - including A1

Motorists in and around Bedford will have THREE National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Delays should only last up to 10 minutes

• A1, from 9pm February 21 to 5am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Baldock to Brampton - mobile lane closures for drainage works on behalf of Ringway

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway