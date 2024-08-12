Three damaged roads near Bedford will be resurfaced this summer as a 'priority'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three “priority roads” near Bedford will be resurfaced this summer.

The chosen areas include Kings Road, Flitwick, Bedford Road, Kempston, and Kiln Lane, Clophill.

The plans are part of Central Bedfordshire Council's summer programme of surface dressing works, as it aims to tackle 19 priority roads across the county and repair damage from cold and wet conditions - "ensuring smoother and safer journeys for everyone".

A council spokesman said: "Resurfacing work on each road is planned, with follow-up tasks like road marking reinstatement scheduled. Following a successful trial of the Lockchip treatment, the council is excited to expand the use of this surface dressing technique which not only enhances the appearance and performance of road surfaces but also prevents loose chippings.

Resurfacing. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.

"Surface dressing is a cost-effective, preventative treatment designed to extend the life of roads by sealing them, improving skid resistance, and preventing water damage that leads to potholes. It's a key part of the council’s maintenance strategy, alongside resurfacing and patching, and is 12 times more cost-efficient than full resurfacing."

The council says that urban roads can be finished in two to three hours, while rural roads "typically take less than a day". Multiple roads can be treated in a single day, although the schedule may shift due to weather conditions.

Cllr John Baker, Executive Member for Finance and Highways at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "We are committed to maintaining and improving the condition of our roads for the benefit of all residents and road users in Central Bedfordshire. Our summer surface dressing programme demonstrates our proactive approach to road maintenance, addressing damage caused by harsh weather conditions and preventing future issues like potholes.

“By using innovative treatments such as Lockchip, we are not only enhancing the appearance and performance of our roads but also using cost-effective solutions. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we carry out these essential works."

Work will also be completed in and around the Dunstable, Kensworth, Luton, Woburn, Husborne Crawely, Little Billington, Arlesey, Everton, Haynes and Old Warden areas. More information can be found on the council's website.

Is there a damaged road in your area that you are concerned about? Email details to: [email protected] and let us know.