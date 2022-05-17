There’s SEVEN road closures for Bedford drivers to avoid this week

Drivers in and around Bedford will have SEVEN National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A428, from 8pm May 10 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, Wyboston to Caxton – multiway signals for drainage on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction Alconbury – mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm May 17 to 5am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy to Black Cat roundabout – lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm May 18 to 5am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Sandy, carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Ringway

• A428, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, junction with Hawkstone Road – works under traffic signals for GI for new roundabout works on behalf of Waterman Group

• A1, from 9pm May 23 to 5am May 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Buckden to Diddington, carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Ringway