There's SEVEN road closures for Bedford drivers to avoid this week

Bedford's motorists will have SEVEN road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

There'll be delays on the A1, A421 and the A428

• A1, from 9pm January 24 to 5am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brampton to Sandy - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 21 to 5am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Baldock to Brampton - mobile lane closures for drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound,, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 9pm March 28 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout - mobile lane closure IPV for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A428, from 8pm March 30 to 5am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, A1 Great North Road to Potton Road - multiway signals for drainage on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm March 31 to 4am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 westbound, A428 Crown roundabout to A1, carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Ringway