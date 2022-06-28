There are NINE roads for Bedford drivers to avoid this week

Drivers in and around Bedford will have NINE National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

One of the closures is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour

• A421, from 8pm May 30 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – short stops for electrical works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Baldock to Brampton – back to back lane closures due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm June 20 to 5am August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brampton to Eaton Socon – carriageway closure for white lining/road markings on behalf of Mott Macdonald

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction Alconbury – mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further FIVE closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm June 27 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound, St Neots bypass roundabout – lane closures due to verge/off-road works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 9pm June 27 to 5am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marsh leys to A6/Elstow – lane closure for signs, maintenance on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm June 27 to 5am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Brampton – back to back lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 9pm June 28 to 5am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A6 Elstow to Marsh Leys – lane closure for signs, maintenance on behalf of Ringway