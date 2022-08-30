There are 15 road closures in and around Bedford for drivers to avoid

Bedford's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm July 22 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Black Cat – mobile lane closures due to emergency drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 6am August 15 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Great Barford to A603 – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 6am August 15 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Great Barford to A603 – lane closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to junction Alconbury – mobile works for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm August 25 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A6 Interchange – carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am February 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm August 30 to 5am September 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Black Cat roundabout to Sandy – carriageway closure, roundabout outer ring management, lane closure and diversion route due to carriageway/reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway

• M1, from 10pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 – mobile hard shoulder closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm September 5 to 5am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown roundabout to Tithe Farm roundabout – carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A45, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Stanwick – lane closure for drainage works

• A1, from 9pm September 5 to 5am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Black Cat roundabout to Sandy – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of First Call TM

• A1, from 8pm September 6 to 5am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Tithe Farm roundabout to Caxton Gibbet – carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A14, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Chowns Mill roundabout – lane closure and diversion route due to surveys

• A1, from 9pm September 8 to 5am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston Interchange to A1 Great North Road – carriageway closure for carriageway/anti-skid on behalf of National Highways