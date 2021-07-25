The road is closed while Anglian Water carry out repairs

Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A428 at Turvey after a burst water main.

Delays are expected in the area, with a further closure as Anglian Water carry out repairs this week.

Bedford Borough Council has said the closure is likely to still be in place tomorrow (July 26) and is asking people to avoid the area if possible and follow the diversion in place.

The burst water main at the weekend lead to an interruption of water supply, with homes seeing a possibility of low pressure or no water.

A statement from Anglian Water on its website states: "We're really sorry but some customers in Turvey, Bedford may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We've identified a burst water main in your area that we're working hard to get fixed so we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Our workers are classed as key workers and are continuing to do their jobs and find and fix problems like this and get things back to normal.

"Please don't worry, they're following the latest Government guidance and social distancing to keep you and themselves safe. They will only contact you face to face in an emergency."