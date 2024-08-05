Stagecoach blames Black Cat roadworks and low passenger numbers for cuts and timetable changes

David Boden, business development director of Stagecoach East

Stagecoach is set to release a new timetable on Sunday, September 1 – and has blamed Black Cat roadworks and “low passenger numbers” for changes.

The changes mean that some off-peak buses in the 905 Bedford to St Neots service will arrive at their destination around 15 minutes later than previously.

Stagecoach East says this is “due to continued challenging traffic conditions with the A428 Black Cat Scheme, at both St Neots and the roundabout itself”, with the new timing designed to “offer the bus recovery time on arrival in Cambridge”.

The bus operator added: “We are in active discussions to try to secure support for additional resources to help with the punctuality of this service.”

Meanwhile, the X5 will be cut to hourly during the off-peak period Monday to Friday. On Saturdays, it will operate hourly to Oxford and every 30 minutes to Milton Keynes.

Stagecoach says the decision was made “reluctantly” due to the “continuing challenges of low passenger numbers”.

David Boden, business development director of Stagecoach East, said: “We entirely understand that upgrade work needs to be done on the local infrastructure, and the Black Cat Scheme is an important part of that, but it is hugely important that everyone should recognise the impact that such schemes have on local traffic.

“I am very hopeful that local stakeholders understand the importance of this issue, so now is the time to get to together and have some important conversations on how we can mitigate the worst of the disruption and keep Bedford moving!”