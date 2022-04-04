SIX road closures for Bedford drivers to look out for this week

Bedford's motorists will have SIX road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

There are six road closures to avoid this week

• A421, from 9pm March 28 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout - mobile lane closure IPV for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm April 4 to 5am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, between B1048, junction and Bushmead Road over bridge. Works under lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of Anglian Water

• A421, from 8pm April 5 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Elstow Interchange - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 9pm April 6 to 5am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout - IPV for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway