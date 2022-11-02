News you can trust since 1845

Signalling fault causing delays at Bedford train station

There’s going to be some congestion as trains use same single line

By Clare Turner
6 hours ago - 1 min read

There are currently delays at Bedford train station due to a signalling fault between Radlett and Harpenden.

About 45 minutes ago (Tuesday) Thameslink told commuters to expect delays as it tried to fix the problem.

Read More
National strike: Bedford commuters told only travel if absolutely necessary in e...
Bedford train station

Most Popular

In a tweet, it said: “Trains which run between Radlett and Harpenden towards Bedford may be delayed up to 10 minutes."

It added the all trains heading in Bedford’s direction will be using the same single line, which may cause some congestion.

BedfordTrainsThameslink