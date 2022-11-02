Signalling fault causing delays at Bedford train station
There’s going to be some congestion as trains use same single line
By Clare Turner
6 hours ago - 1 min read
There are currently delays at Bedford train station due to a signalling fault between Radlett and Harpenden.
About 45 minutes ago (Tuesday) Thameslink told commuters to expect delays as it tried to fix the problem.
In a tweet, it said: “Trains which run between Radlett and Harpenden towards Bedford may be delayed up to 10 minutes."
It added the all trains heading in Bedford’s direction will be using the same single line, which may cause some congestion.