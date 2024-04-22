Sharnbrook Villager community bus to help villagers in North Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new up-to-date community bus providing vital links across north Bedfordshire is being supported by the Connolly Foundation enabling villages to be served in even greater comfort and confidence.

The Sharnbrook Villager Community Bus is a non-profit making organisation run and operated by volunteers. It provides transport to town and village communities throughout North Bedfordshire and surrounding areas including Milton Keynes, Bedford, St Ives and Rushden Lakes via a scheduled timetable. Anyone can use the Villager Bus and bus passes are accepted on all routes.

Julian Armitage, chairman of the Villager Bus Sharnbrook, said: "The Villager Community Bus is a key service to those living in remote villages in North Bedfordshire. Without the support from charities such as the Connolly Foundation, we would be unable to continue to update the quality of transport as technology changes. We are extremely grateful for its support allowing us to buy a new vehicle complete with air conditioning and wifi."

David Oldham, chief operating officer of the Connolly Foundation, added: “We are delighted to sponsor this service. We recognise the importance of transport for communities, especially for older people, to access services across the area.”