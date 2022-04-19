SEVEN road closures for Bedford drivers to avoid this week

Drivers in and around Bedford will have SEVEN National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Expect delays of between 10 minutes to half an hour

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A428, from 6pm April 18 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, between B1428 and B1043. diversion route for local authority works on behalf of ECL Civils

• A1, from 9pm April 19 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, Black Cat to Reynold - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 9pm April 19 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout - mobile lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm April 20 to 5am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Black Cat to Wyboston - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, Crown roundabout to Tithe Farm roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway