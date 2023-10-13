Roadworks on Paula Radcliffe Way in Bedford set to be extended until December

Paula Radcliffe Way

Delays on Paula Radcliffe Way will continue until December – after an inspection found the entire crash barrier system needs to be replaced.

The Bedford road closed in July for resurfacing work, but while the majority of the project is due to be completed on track by the end of the month, additional roadworks are now due to continue until mid December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedford council explained: “Throughout this project we have been monitoring traffic flow and making changes, where possible, to improve journey times. Most recently we made changes to the layout of traffic cones and traffic light timings and have seen positive outcomes.

“We have now carried out testing and inspection of the crash barrier system and it has become apparent that the entire system needs to be replaced. This will improve road safety for all users, however, it will mean some works will need to be continued after the end of October.

“This is an unforeseen delay and these additional works are planned to be completed by December 15 at the latest, and we hope will be finished before this date.”

The road will remain open during this time, in single lanes for northbound and southbound traffic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, said: "I appreciate the patience and understanding of people that rely on this route. While it's unfortunate that the need to replace the crash barrier system has led to an unforeseen delay, ensuring the safety of all road users remains our top priority.

We will be taking necessary steps to minimise disruptions. We are committed to completing these essential repairs as swiftly as possible. I want to express my gratitude to the community for their ongoing cooperation. Your support is invaluable as we work diligently to enhance the safety and efficiency of this vital route for everyone."