Road north of Bedford to stay closed until later this week following burst water main
Drivers urged to avoid the area
Monday, 15th November 2021, 1:22 pm
A road affected by a burst water main last week is STILL closed.
Last Tuesday, Bedford Today revealed how motorists were being urged to avoid Podington Road, in WymingtonAlthough the burst water main has now been repaired, it's caused damage to the road surface.
And Bedford Borough Council confirmed the road will stay closed until Wednesday (November 17).