Road closures to watch out for among latest Bedford public notices

It’s a bit quiet this week but there are a few interesting nuggets on our site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First up is a road closure on Ampthill Road at Houghton Conquest for footway and carriageway resurfacing.

It affects the following lengths of road:

Ampthill Road, Houghton Conquest from Meadow Lane roundabout to 600 metres south Bedford Road, Houghton Conquest from Ampthill Road to Sollars Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The junction of Bedford Road and Ampthill Road

It is expected the works will take place on the following dates:

Ampthill Road, Houghton Conquest from September 12 to 17 between 8pm and 5am.

Bedford Road, Houghton Conquest from September 18 to December 19 for 24 HOURS A DAY.

The alternative routes for these closures are:

Ampthill Road – A5141, A6, A507, B530 and vice versa

Bedford Road – The Grove, B530 and vice versa

Next up in Pulloxhill, there’s a broken bridge which will affect pedestrians. It’s been closed – along with part of public footpath number 12 – from today (Wednesday) for up to 12 MONTHS for repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally, there’s an application to extend the use of Bedford Hospital car parking at King’s Place for a further five years (reference number: 25/01601/M73).

If you want to have your say on the planning applications, visit bedford.gov.uk/planning – or you can visit here

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers