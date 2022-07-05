Road closures: Six for Bedford drivers to avoid this week

Drivers in and around Bedford will have SIX National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

The road closures are expected to cause moderate delays

• A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Baldock to Brampton – back to back lane closures due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm June 27 to 5am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Brampton – back to back lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm June 20 to 5am August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brampton to Eaton Socon – carriageway closure for white lining/road markings on behalf of Mott Macdonald

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction Alconbury – mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm July 4 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Black Cat roundabout – lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway