Seven road closures are planned in and around Bedford over the next two weeks

Seven road closures are planned for maintenance works

Drivers in and around Bedford will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week. And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• A428, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, B1428 roundabout to Barford Road roundabout - diversion route on behalf of NATTA Building Company.

• A1, from 8pm September 16 to 6am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 9.30am September 23 to 3pm September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Cardington Cross roundabout exit slip - lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of Bedford Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm September 25 to 5am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, St Neots Bypass Roundabout to Tithe Farm Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 8pm September 26 to 5am September 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Tithe Farm Roundabout to Caxton Gibbet Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm September 30 to 5am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Georgetown - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to sign - maintenance works on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys Interchange - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.