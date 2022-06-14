Road closures: EIGHT for Bedford drivers to avoid this week

Drivers in and around Bedford will have EIGHT National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Drivers in and around Bedford will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction Alconbury – mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further SEVEN closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 8pm June 13 to 5am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of ringway

• A421, from 9pm June 13 to 5am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine to Marsh Leys – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Elstow Interchange – carriageway closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Renhold, junction – lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Baldock to Brampton – back to back lane closures due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm June 20 to 5am August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brampton to Eaton Socon – carriageway closure for white lining/road markings on behalf of Mott Macdonald