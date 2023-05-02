Six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Drivers in and around Bedford will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A1, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to A4280 Renhold - exit and entry slip road closures, carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

Keep an eye out for these

A1, from 9pm August 30 2022 to 5am June 2 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways.

A421, from 8pm July 25 2022 to 6am October 25 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys Interchange - carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

A421, from 8pm May 3 to 6am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Marsh Leys Roundabout - lane closures for inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

A1, from 6am to midday, on May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, North and South approaches and exits from Black Cat roundabout - works under lane closure on behalf of BT.

A1, from 9pm May 11 to 5am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Black Cat Roundabout to Tempsford - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

A14, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 eastbound,, junction 18 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway.

A1, from 8pm May 15 to 5am May 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 westbound, Renhold to A603 Interchange - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.