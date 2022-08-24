Road closure warning to those attending Bedford's Twinwood Festival

Due to an unforeseen road closure in Clapham, those travelling to Twinwood Festival should take another route.

Milton Road in Clapham, near the Fox & Hounds pub, has just been closed due to emergency roadworks.

It shouldn't affect those travelling to the event – which runs from Friday (August 26) to Monday (August 29) – from the north via the A6.

Twinwood Festival organisers have issued this handy map

But people coming from most other routes will probably need to check before they head out.

The best advice if you are coming from the south is on the A6, at the Paula Radcliffe roundabout, near Sainsbury's & Aldi, take the A6 north Paula Radcliffe Way. Then:

- Exit the A6 at Oakley Pavenham

- Turn right on to Highfield Rd (to Clapham)

- Turn right on to Milton Road (to Clapham)