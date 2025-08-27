Road closure at the B530 among latest Bedford public notices
First up is a road closure on the B530 Ampthill Road at Houghton Conquest for footway and carriageway resurfacing.
It affects the following lengths of road:
Ampthill Road, Houghton Conquest from Meadow Lane roundabout to 600 metres south Bedford Road, Houghton Conquest from Ampthill Road to Sollars Way.
It is expected the works will take place on the following dates:
Ampthill Road, Houghton Conquest from September 12 to 17 between 8pm and 5am.
Bedford Road, Houghton Conquest from September 18 to December 19 for 24 HOURS A DAY.
The alternative routes for these closures are:
Ampthill Road – A5141, A6, A507, B530 and vice versa
Bedford Road – The Grove, B530 and vice versa
Next up in Pulloxhill, there’s a broken bridge which will affect pedestrians. It’s been closed – along with part of public footpath number 12 – from today (Wednesday) for up to 12 MONTHS for repairs.
And finally, there’s an application to extend the use of Bedford Hospital car parking at King’s Place for a further five years (reference number: 25/01601/M73).
If you want to have your say on the planning applications, visit bedford.gov.uk/planning – or you can visit here