The road is closed while Anglian Water carry out repairs

The A428 at Turvey is closed as Anglian Water carries out repairs on a burst water main - which it says could have left some homes without water.

Bedford Borough Council has said the closure is likely to still be in place tomorrow (July 26) and is asking people to avoid the area if possible and follow the diversion in place.

The burst water main has lead to an interruption of water supply, with homes seeing a possibility of low pressure or no water.

Anglian Water is currently on site making repairs - and has estimated that service should be restored by 7pm tonight.

A statement from Anglian Water on its website states: "We're really sorry but some customers in Turvey, Bedford may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We've identified a burst water main in your area that we're working hard to get fixed so we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Our workers are classed as key workers and are continuing to do their jobs and find and fix problems like this and get things back to normal.

"Please don't worry, they're following the latest Government guidance and social distancing to keep you and themselves safe. They will only contact you face to face in an emergency."