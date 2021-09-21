Road closed in Bromham for a month as Anglian Water carries out works

Oakley Road in Bromham is closed while Anglian Water carry out essential mains strengthening works.

The road will be fully closed - and the work is expected to be complete by October 22.

With the Anglian Water works needed to be complete before winter, and the ongoing improvement works on the A6/Clapham Road junction, these projects have unfortunately overlapped.

Oakley Road in Bromham is closed

Anglian Water says it's working as a quickly as possible to complete the repairs - including extended hours during the week as well as weekends.

The council is aware of the impact on school buses and conversations are ongoing with affected schools to achieve a solution.

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for highways and transport, said “We go out of our way to ensure we programme all essential roadworks so as to minimise the impact on the travelling public but very occasionally schemes will overlap, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“We are doing all we can to ensure Anglian Water provide as much mitigation to the local area as possible and complete these works as safely and quickly as they can and we are in daily contact with the teams on the ground.

"In the interim we would advise everyone to follow formal diversion routes signposted on the network and to allow a little more time for their journeys”.