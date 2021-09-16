Road blocked after two cars and van involved in collision in Bedford

Police are investigating a collision involving two cars and a van in Bedford earlier today (Thursday, September 16).

The road was blocked in both directions by the vehicles.

Officers were called just before 11.15am today, to a report of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles in Brickhill Drive, close to the junction with Larkway.

The image has been used for illustrative purposes

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "Emergency services attended but there are no injuries reported at this time. The vehicles are in the process of being recovered."

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue sent a crew from Sandy to the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We were called to a road traffic collision involving two cars and one van at 11.20am on Brickhill Drive, Larkway.

"Firefighters from Sandy attended the incident to make the vehicles safe using an environment pack and small tools.

"The crew left the scene at 12.04pm."