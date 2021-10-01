Residents to be given advance warning of road closures as Flitwick station's major revamp begins

Construction work is set to start this month on the new Flitwick Transport Interchange Scheme.

It will connect bus and rail services and will feature:

*A new station forecourt with pedestrian, cycle and vehicle access

Layout for the Flitwick Transport Interchange Scheme

*A new passenger drop-off and dedicated taxi areas

*A public transport interchange with three bus stops, passenger waiting areas, including real-time departure information

*Improvements to Steppingley Road, including vehicle access to both the station and Tesco opposite

*Dedicated facilities for Center Parcs Woburn passenger collection and drop-off

Councillor Kevin Collins, executive member for planning and regeneration, said: “This year has seen considerable progress made on the Flitwick Transport Interchange Scheme, despite being affected by industry-wide challenges such as pressures on transportation and sourcing of materials.”

The council is still working closely with South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) - which contributed £2.2 million - to deliver the project.

In the coming weeks, residents and businesses will receive a letter, giving advance warning of planning road closures and diversions.