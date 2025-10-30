Replacement buses as railway signalling tests bring weekend disruption for Bedford passengers

Bedford Train Station

Passengers are being warned of disruption to and from Bedford next month as part of Network Rail’s testing of new digital signalling equipment.

Testing will take place on the line between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin on the weekend of November 22 and 23, with trains moving in and out of these sections.

This means there will be replacement bus services to run between Peterborough and Bedford, where passengers can connect with trains to London St Pancras

Thameslink and Great Northern services will not run between Potters Bar and Peterborough or Royston, nor between Hertford North and Stevenage.

Ricky Barsby, Network Rail’s Head of Access Integration for ECDP, said: “There is a never a good time to close the railway but late November is a relatively quiet period, and gets the work done before the imminent pre-Christmas weeks. We encourage passengers to plan ahead and check before they travel, and thank them for their patience and understanding of this work.”