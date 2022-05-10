Rail company promises face-to-face meetings over East West route in Bedford

East West Rail (EWR) has organised a whole host of face-to-face meetings over controversial plans which could see many houses demolished in Bedford’s Poets' area.

It’s a chance to have your say over the preferred Route E.

Between now and May 14 (Monday to Wednesday 9am to 7pm and Saturday 9am to noon) there are pre-booked one-to-one meetings for Poets and Ashburnham Road, Bedford.

Protest posters in Poets area

On May 18 between 2-8pm, there's a drop-in event for north Bedfordshire at Wyboston Lakes Resort.

And on May 25 between 2-8pm, there’s another drop-in event for Bedford, this time in King's House, Ampthill Road.