Rail company promises face-to-face meetings over East West route in Bedford

East West Rail (EWR) has organised a whole host of face-to-face meetings over controversial plans which could see many houses demolished in Bedford’s Poets' area.
It’s a chance to have your say over the preferred Route E.
Between now and May 14 (Monday to Wednesday 9am to 7pm and Saturday 9am to noon) there are pre-booked one-to-one meetings for Poets and Ashburnham Road, Bedford.
On May 18 between 2-8pm, there's a drop-in event for north Bedfordshire at Wyboston Lakes Resort.
And on May 25 between 2-8pm, there’s another drop-in event for Bedford, this time in King's House, Ampthill Road.
A year ago, Bedford Today revealed how residents were furious to be told their house could be demolished - with some shocked they hadn't even received a letter.