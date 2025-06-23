Queen Street Car Park to stay open overnight for Bedford Park concerts
Queen Street car park will remain open overnight on key dates during July. It’s free to use for the first two hours – and on the following dates, it will also be free after 6pm:
Thursday, July 3 – Simple Minds with support from Alison Moyet and KT Tunstall
Saturday, July 5 – Rag’n’Bone Man with support from Gavin James & Elles Bailey
Sunday, July 6 – Proms in the Park with special guests Russell Watson & Lesley Garrett
Thursday, July 10 – The Human League with support from Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey & Blancmange
Friday, July 11 – Café Mambo Ibiza featuring Fedde Le Grand, Jax Jones & Melanie C
Saturday, July 12 – Supergrass with support from The Coral & Willie J Healey
Sunday, July 13 – McFly with support from Twin Atlantic & Devon
Councillor Nicola Gribble, portfolio holder for environment, said: “We want to make sure everyone can fully enjoy the Bedford Summer Sessions, one of Bedford’s most exciting cultural events. By keeping Queen Street Car Park open overnight and offering free parking after 6pm on event nights, we are making it easier for those attending to do so safely and comfortably.”
All council-owned town centre car parks – Lurke Street multi-storey, Allhallows multi-storey and River Street multi-storey – are free all day on Sundays, providing extra convenience for weekend visitors.
