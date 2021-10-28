Road improvements in Clophill have been backed by the Government's Levelling Up Fund to the tune of £6.8million.

The scheme to improve the roundabout at the busy A6 and A507 junction in Clophill is set to cost a total of £7.8million pounds.

Central Bedfordshire Council says the project will make a big difference for Clophill residents and people using the route.

The plans would see improvements to the roundabout at the junction

It will provide a new, improved layout and more capacity to reduce queuing, particularly at peak times.

Enhancements will also be made to the walking and cycling routes close to the junction.

Cllr Kevin Collins, Executive Member for Planning and Regeneration said: ‘’I am delighted we have secured Government funding to help us deliver much-needed improvements at the A6 and A507 junction in Clophill. It’s notoriously busy especially during peak times.

“The project will offer greater capacity at the junction to ease congestion and provide better walking and cycling access for people living nearby. This will save road users time, make the road safer and help encourage more active travel. It’s tremendous news for Central Bedfordshire as we continue to make it a great place to live and work.”

In a letter of support for the application at the time of submission, Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorries said she was ‘very happy’ to support our application to the Transport and Infrastructure theme of the Levelling Up Fund for this work.