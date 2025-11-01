Police say 'nothing to suggest' stabbing on train at Huntingdon was a terrorist attack

Two people have been arrested after ten people were taken to hospital after a multiple stabbing on board a train.

British Transport Police were called to Huntingdon Station at 7.42pm on November 1, after the incident on the 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

Armed police from Cambridgeshire Police boarded the train and within eight minutes of the first 999 call had arrested two people.

A 32-year-old man, a black British national, and a 35-year-old man, a British national of Caribbean descent, were both arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both were born in the UK. They remain in police custody this morning for questioning.

While Counter Terrorism Policing were initially supporting BTP’s investigation, police say at this stage there is nothing to suggest the attack was a terrorist incident.

Superintendent John Loveless said: “We continue work to establish the full circumstances and motivation for this incident. At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.

“The station remains closed, but we expect trains to be passing through the station from this morning. Passengers will see a high visibility presence of police officers at stations and on trains throughout today who are there to reassure the public and respond to any concerns.

“I’d like to thank the public for their patience and their cooperation yesterday evening which has already greatly assisted our investigation – as well as the multi-agency response from the emergency services including our colleagues at Cambridgeshire Police, East of England Ambulance Service, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Counter Terrorism Policing.

“Lastly – I’d appeal for anyone with information, who hasn’t already spoken to police, to contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 663 of 01/11/25.”

Ten people were taken to hospital by ambulance and another person took themself to hospital later that evening. While nine were initially believed to have life-threatening injuries, four have now been discharged and two remain in a life-threatening condition.

Rail lines were closed while police responded to the emergency, with no services to Biggleswade, Sandy or Arlesey stations.

The A1307 was also closed on approach to the town centre.

Lines have reopened between Hitchin and Peterborough, and trains between London Kings Cross and Peterborough will be able to run.

However, Huntingdon station remains closed, and disruption at Arlesey station continued into this morning.

If you have an unused Thameslink ticket dated Saturday, November 1, for travel on services between London and Peterborough, you will be able to use your existing ticket on another Thameslink or Great Northern service today, Sunday 2 November.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “My thoughts are with those who have been impacted by the shocking incident in Huntingdon last night, especially those still in hospital today.

“I’d like to pay enormous tribute to the staff and officers who responded, and the public for their patience and cooperation.

“I am receiving regular updates from the British Transport Police who are leading the response to this awful incident, as well as LNER and other organisations involved.

“Trains are now running in the area, however Huntingdon station remains closed with trains passing through. Passengers will see a high visibility presence of officers at stations and on trains throughout today who are there to reassure the public.”