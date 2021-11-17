Police armed with speed guns target Bedford drivers in Tyne Crescent again
It's obviously a hotspot
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:45 am
Updated
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:48 am
Police are out in force today (Wednesday), targeting speeding vehicles in Tyne Crescent.
It's not the first time this year either as police hit the hotspot last month
The street has a 20mph speed limit and is being targeted as part of what police are calling a "Brickhill day of action".
In a tweet earlier today, North Beds Police officers said: "Our highest bidder was 28mph. Make sure to stick to the speed limit."