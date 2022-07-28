A road in Flitwick will remain open this weekend (July 30 and 31) despite Central Bedfordshire Council saying that resurfacing would be carried out.
The second phase of the new Flitwick Transport Interchange resurfacing work has been postponed due to a delay in replacing a water main valve at the site.
Central Bedfordshire Council says it will inform residents of the new date when the road will close as soon as they know.