Planned road closure postponed in Flitwick due to water valve delay

Steppingley Road will be open as usual this weekend

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 4:55 pm

A road in Flitwick will remain open this weekend (July 30 and 31) despite Central Bedfordshire Council saying that resurfacing would be carried out.

Read More

Read More
Road closures ahead for resurfacing works as part of Flitwick Transport Intercha...

The second phase of the new Flitwick Transport Interchange resurfacing work has been postponed due to a delay in replacing a water main valve at the site.

This is the second phase of the new Flitwick Transport Interchange work.

Central Bedfordshire Council says it will inform residents of the new date when the road will close as soon as they know.

Central Bedfordshire Council