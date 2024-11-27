Flooding along the EmbankmentFlooding along the Embankment
Photos show flooding along Bedford Embankment after Storm Bert as roads remain closed

By Laura Hutchinson

Digital Editor

Published 27th Nov 2024, 17:20 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 17:33 BST
These photographs show flooding along Bedford’s Embankment following the rain and high winds of Storm Bert.

The photos, sent to Bedford Today by reader Patrick Ayre, show picnic tables and benches surrounded by floodwater.

While there are no weather warnings currently in place, roads are still closed in and around the town.

Current road closures are Water Lane in Kempston; Clapham High Street; Oakley Bridge; Harrold Bridge; Radwell Bridge and Felmersham Bridge.

People are being reminded not to move road closure signs or try to walk or drive through flood water – which may contain sewage and hide rubbish, wreckage, uneven roads and pavements or broken drain and manhole covers.

Flood warnings – where flooding is expected – are currently in place for:

Areas close to the River Great Ouse at Wyboston, Eaton Socon, Eynesbury, Eaton Ford, and St Neots

Low lying areas close to the River Great Ouse at BedfordUpdated 4:06pm on 27 November 2024

River Great Ouse at HarroldUpdated 3:58pm on 27 November 2024

River Great Ouse at Oakley and ClaphamUpdated 4:02pm on 27 November 2024

River Great Ouse at OdellUpdated 3:39pm on 27 November 2024

River Great Ouse at Turvey

A number of flood alerts – where flooding is possible – are also in place.

