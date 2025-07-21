Pedestrian in her 20s seriously injured in Bedford crash

The crash happened yesterday (Sunday) at 11.30am in Kimbolton Road, Bedford

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries yesterday (Sunday).

And police are appealing for any witnesses following the collision between her and a vehicle.

The incident happened on Kimbolton Road at around 11.30am – and anyone with info or dashcam footage should call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 151 of 20 July or Op Attraction.