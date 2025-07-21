Pedestrian in her 20s seriously injured in Bedford crash
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries yesterday (Sunday).
And police are appealing for any witnesses following the collision between her and a vehicle.
The incident happened on Kimbolton Road at around 11.30am – and anyone with info or dashcam footage should call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 151 of 20 July or Op Attraction.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.