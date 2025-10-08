"Passengers will notice the difference": Bedford MP welcomes Government's re-nationalisation plans for Thameslink
The transfer will come at no cost to the Government, with the contract being removed from Thameslink’s operator after its expiry.
And the news was welcomed by Bedford MP, Mohammad Yasin.
He said: “I welcome the announcement that Govia Thameslink Railway will return to public ownership in the spring.
"Public ownership isn’t an instant fix but alongside the Labour government’s plans for Great British Railways, it marks an important step towards a modern, passenger-focused network.
"Bringing track and train together under a single public body will end years of fragmentation and put people, not profit, at the heart of our railways. Passengers will notice the difference with fewer cancellations, easier journeys and benefit from new era of rail that serves the public good."
However, Richard Fuller MP, for North Bedfordshire, warned the move was “not a silver bullet”.
He said: “GTR have been failing my constituents for too long. Whilst many will welcome this news, I'm afraid I don't see this as a 'silver bullet' that will solve the problems.”