"Passengers will notice the difference": Bedford MP welcomes Government's re-nationalisation plans for Thameslink

Bedford train station and, inset, Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin

Thameslink (GTR) services will return to public ownership on May 31 next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer will come at no cost to the Government, with the contract being removed from Thameslink’s operator after its expiry.

And the news was welcomed by Bedford MP, Mohammad Yasin.

He said: “I welcome the announcement that Govia Thameslink Railway will return to public ownership in the spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Public ownership isn’t an instant fix but alongside the Labour government’s plans for Great British Railways, it marks an important step towards a modern, passenger-focused network.

"Bringing track and train together under a single public body will end years of fragmentation and put people, not profit, at the heart of our railways. Passengers will notice the difference with fewer cancellations, easier journeys and benefit from new era of rail that serves the public good."

However, Richard Fuller MP, for North Bedfordshire, warned the move was “not a silver bullet”.

He said: “GTR have been failing my constituents for too long. Whilst many will welcome this news, I'm afraid I don't see this as a 'silver bullet' that will solve the problems.”