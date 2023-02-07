Opening of £4.8m Flitwick transport interchange delayed - after claims there's not enough space for buses to use it

A formal opening of the £4.8m Flitwick transport interchange has been delayed to allow some alterations to be completed – after claims there wasn’t enough space for buses to use it.

The alterations include concerns raised during a bus trial last month which has prompted some design issues. And access is to be improved on Steppingley Road for motorists using the nearby supermarket.

Flitwick resident Colin Bailey said: “Work is almost complete, but buses are unable to exit the bus stop bays because of inadequate turning space allowed.

An artist's impression of the interchange plans

“It appears that two of the three bays aren’t viable as the plans didn’t allow enough space for buses to negotiate an exit. Extra works are planned at more cost to make the hub viable.

“The new access to and from Tesco has been poorly planned causing increased congestion on Steppingley Road and annoying residents.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman said in a statement: “We’re currently working with bus operators and our design engineers to consider concerns raised during the bus trial in January.

“This picked up some functionality points, which we want to address before the interchange is brought into operation.

“It’s important we take the time to resolve these matters to provide a popular, well-managed transport interchange and ensure it’s an effective space for all users.

“Alterations will also be made to the uncontrolled pedestrian crossing point on Steppingley Road to improve access for vehicles turning right into Tesco.

“This work will include extending the footpath from the station forecourt alongside the banked area to Steppingley Road.

“All of the teams working on this project realise the challenges and disruption that the construction process has caused,” she added.

“We’re grateful to local residents, businesses and people travelling in and around Flitwick for their ongoing patience and understanding they’ve shown while the work has been taking place.

“Once the remedial works and improvement measures have been completed, we’ll announce an opening date for the interchange.”

The long-awaited project at Flitwick Railway Station involves providing a transport hub, with three bus stops and bus shelters, a new drop-off/pick up lay-by, as well as a rearranged parking layout for vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.

The site straddles Steppingley Road and includes the current station entrance, a small council-owned car park and a commercial unit.

The redevelopment of this land also covers the access to the Tesco store, as part of the local authority’s own plans.

Changes to the vehicle and pedestrian access to the station and to the supermarket are part of the scheme, along with landscaping.

The interchange is being funded from a mixture of £2.4m CBC capital investment, £167,000 Section 106 planning contributions and grant funding from the government’s getting building fund (GBF).

The £2.2m GBF was secured after a competitive bidding process, with a deadline of the end of last month for spending this contribution.