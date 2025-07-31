Only travel if necessary - warning to drivers as roads close for Black Cat roundabout roadworks

A map showing diversion routes in place during weekend work on the Black Cat roundabout from August 15 to 18

Motorists have been warned to only travel if necessary during roadworks affecting the Black Cat roundabout, which are scheduled to take place between August 15 and 18.

National Highways have confirmed that the A1, A421 and Bedford Road will all be shut from 9pm on August 15 through to 5am on August 18 as part of the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet project.

The first closure is on the A421 eastbound between Cardington and Black Cat and the A421 westbound between the Black Cat and Renhold interchanges.

A second closure will be in place on the A1 northbound between Tempsford and Wyboston, while the third closure is on Bedford Road between Roxton Road Bridge and the Black Cat roundabout.

In a statement National Highways said: “We expect the diversion routes to be extremely busy during the weekend closures of the A1 northbound and A421.

“If you’re planning to travel through the Black Cat roundabout or the surrounding area, please think carefully about your journey and only travel if it’s absolutely necessary.”

The works are taking place as part of the construction of a new three-tiered Black Cat junction, which began in 2023 and are expected to finish in 2027.

The changes to the roundabout will allow building to begin on key parts of the A421 flyover and the lowering of the A1 carriageway.

Excavation work will also start, creating space for A1 traffic to pass beneath the new junction.

From August 18 the road layout at the Black Cat roundabout will change, with A421 eastbound traffic able to use a new free-flow link for a continuous journey on to the A1 northbound.

Traffic coming in westbound on the A421 will be able to join the road using a new on-slip road from the Black Cat roundabout.

The northern part of the roundabout will remain closed, so drivers travelling south on the A1 from the A421 are asked to use the A603 which joins the A1 at Sandy, while the realigned Bedford Road will be open to traffic.

National Highways added: “These changes help keep traffic moving safely while we continue work.

“We know this may cause some disruption and appreciate your patience as we improve journeys between Milton Keynes, Bedford, and Cambridgeshire.”

