New Year roadworks: FIVE road closures for Bedford drivers

Bedford motorists heading out and about to celebrate New Year will have five road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour. They are:

• A1, from 9pm December 30 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Eaton Socon to Little Paxton lane closure due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

Don't get caught out

• A421, from 8pm January 4 to 5am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Renhold Interchange to Cardington Interchange, Lane closure for Structure - maintenance on behalf of Highways England.

• A1, from 9pm January 7 to 5am January 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, A603 to black cat roundabout, carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Chevron.

• A1, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Tempsford lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 9.30pm January 10 to 5am January 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine to Marsh Leys - carriageway closure for White Lining/Road Markings on behalf of Ringway.