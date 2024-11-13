New measures introduced to tackle drivers ignoring signs along Cranfield road
The council is set to step up its road safety measures by using newly granted powers to enforce moving traffic offences – including in Lodge Road.
Thanks to a 2022 Parliamentary decision, councils can now take direct action against drivers who flout traffic rules – an action that could previously only be taken by the police.
Starting in December 2024, these new measures will be introduced to improve road safety, with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at various locations.
After a public consultation five sites across the area, including the one in Cranfield, have been chosen for the council crack down.
Despite having a 'No Left Turn' sign at Thillians, drivers are still turning left onto Lodge Road.
Nearly 60 per cent of respondents disagreed or strongly disagreed with the Cranfield proposal – but not everyone was in favour.
One person said: "Totally disproportionate response and waste of Council funds. The section of Lodge Road between the Thillians Junction and Court Road is very little used. It is very narrow with two hazardous blind corners. It has a barely visible "Quiet Lane" sign at the Court Road junction, but no corresponding sign at the other.
"The issue of local residents turning left out of Thillians into Lodge Road is a non issue in that it is a rare occurrence and is in fact not particularly even dangerous given the quietness of the road in general.”
Cranfield Parish Council strongly supports the ANPR trial. And one resident said: “I have witnessed many instances where motorists and van drivers ignore the No Left Turn sign at this junction, several of these have resulted in near misses and risk of injury.”
Central Beds Council said: “As one of the few councils selected for this second wave of enforcement, we will pilot these powers at five locations based on the criteria outlined by the Department for Transport (DfT) which focus on road and pedestrian safety.
"During the first six months of operation, warning notices will be issued instead of penalty charge notices (PCNs) for first-time offences. PCNs will be sent by post to the vehicle's registered keeper thereafter.”
