New machine to help fix Bedford potholes 'faster and with less disruption'

File image of potholes

A new pothole machine will give Bedford Borough Council a “great start”to repairing roads this spring and summer, a meeting heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rural Affairs Committee (April 3) heard that the council will shortly be taking delivery of a Roadmender Elastomac, which will enable it to carry out repairs faster and with less disruption.

Elastomac is a “fast-setting” waterproof liquid which is made from 70 per cent recycled materials, including road surface shavings and car tyres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report presented to the Committee said Elastomac is applied as a molten liquid which fills and forms a flexible waterproof membrane over the potholes.

It said there is no need to widen the area, no compaction and no waste to remove as there is no excavation.

Iain Booth, manager for highways, said it is a “fantastic piece of equipment”.

“It’s going to allow us to increase the amount of repairs,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And [we can] open the roads up within 10 minutes of a repair being carried out.”

Councillor Jim Weir (Conservative, Great Denham) wondered how durable the new method is when compared to “normal tarmac”.

Mr Booth said a trial was carried out on a roundabout between Bromham and Stagsden.

“Which gets a lot of heavy use from heavy goods vehicles, and whenever we did traditional repairs there, it just came out,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We carried out this trial between 8 to 12 months ago, and it is fabulous, it’s not moved at all – it’s brilliant.”

Mr Booth said that unlike the council’s current machinery, which can’t be used “technically for six months of the year” because it’s too cold, as long as the road surface can be dried out the repair can take place.

“Unless it’s absolutely biblical rainfall, we are able to use this,” he said.

The committee heard that this process allows night-working in areas that are difficult to manage during the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are getting it in the next couple of weeks, and that’s going to give us a great start through the spring and summer to start to try and catch up on everything so that we’re in a better position come the autumn/winter,” Mr Booth said.