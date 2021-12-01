New look Bedford High Street fully reopened in time for Christmas

Bedford's new look High Street has fully reopened to pedestrians and traffic as planned.

But be warned, there are some ongoing utilities works around St Paul’s Square, so temporary lights will be in place until December 10.

Bedford Borough Council tweeted a selection of pictures, saying: "With one lane of traffic removed, new trees planted, and huge improvements made to the look and feel of the whole area, this major project has been really successful in creating a nicer atmosphere for all visitors to our town centre, in time for people to come in for Christmas."

The one-lane High Street (Picture courtesy of Bedford Borough Council)