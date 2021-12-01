New look Bedford High Street fully reopened in time for Christmas
The work was carried out in spite of HGV driver shortage
Bedford's new look High Street has fully reopened to pedestrians and traffic as planned.
But be warned, there are some ongoing utilities works around St Paul’s Square, so temporary lights will be in place until December 10.
Bedford Borough Council tweeted a selection of pictures, saying: "With one lane of traffic removed, new trees planted, and huge improvements made to the look and feel of the whole area, this major project has been really successful in creating a nicer atmosphere for all visitors to our town centre, in time for people to come in for Christmas."
The tweet added: "Our highways team and contractor have worked in spite of disruption caused by national shortages of HGV drivers and materials and our thanks go to them, and local businesses and residents for their patience as we’ve delivered this project."