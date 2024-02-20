New bus service launches to link Bedford, Hitchin and Stevenage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The number 9A/9B/9C/9D service will link the two towns and also important destinations along the route, including Shortstown, Cotton End, Haynes, Shefford, Clifton, Henlow, Arlesey, Ickleford and Hitchin. This is an extension of the existing service which currently runs from Bedford to Hitchin.

The new service was officially launched at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday 19th February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The extended service is a result of Stagecoach East’s partnership with Hertfordshire County Council and will be part of the national £2 far-cap scheme until at least June 2024, meaning that passengers can make the most of this new opportunity for just £2 each way.

Darren Roe cuts the ribbon surrounded by local dignitaries

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Bedford and Stevenage are two important towns in our region, both of which offer exciting opportunities for business, leisure, commerce and tourism. As such, we aim to tie them together, allowing residents and visitors to make the most of both great destinations, as well as the other places along the route.

“This is particularly important in view of the fact that there is no direct railway link between the two towns. So, there is a real need for a regular, reliable and affordable alternative.

“At Stagecoach East, we are proud to bring communities together. Putting in a new service to a new area involves significant investment in both money terms and also the experience and hard work of everyone involved, but it is important to us that we should continue with our fundamental mission.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council added: “The extension of the service will provide an important route between Bedford and Stevenage, linking towns and villages which have not been connected previously. It forms part of our plans to improve transport across the county and is supported in part from the £29.7m Bus Service Improvement Plan funding.